UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.25-16.55 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $300.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.32.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

