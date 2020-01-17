US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.43

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 119879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

