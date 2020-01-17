Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $4.72 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Utrust has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $569,558.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

