V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0906 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $223,420.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,151,409 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

