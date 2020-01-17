V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0906 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $223,420.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036718 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.38 or 0.05815821 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026775 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034460 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00128563 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC.
V-ID Profile
V-ID Token Trading
V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
