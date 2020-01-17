Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.16

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.16. Vale shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 22,030,300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

