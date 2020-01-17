ValuEngine Downgrades Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 48,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit