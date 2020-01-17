ValuEngine Downgrades Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 48,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

