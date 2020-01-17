ValuEngine Lowers Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ship Finance International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 42,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.17. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

In other news, insider Cullen Keith acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,469,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

