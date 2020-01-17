VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,274,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,688,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,094,000 after acquiring an additional 165,789 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,633,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 628,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 59,473 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,454. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

