Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.59. 119,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.