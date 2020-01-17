Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Strid Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.9% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,256,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.73. 235,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

