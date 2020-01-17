Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 113,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

