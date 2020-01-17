Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after buying an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after buying an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 15,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $94.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.