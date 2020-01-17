Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 73,748 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,152. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

