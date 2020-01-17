Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.51 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

