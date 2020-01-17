Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.39 and a fifty-two week high of $183.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

