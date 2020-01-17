Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 19.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $168.64. 49,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $133.16 and a 52-week high of $168.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

