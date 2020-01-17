Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.7% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $87,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $168.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $133.16 and a 12 month high of $168.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

