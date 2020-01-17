Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price was up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 1,110,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 449,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

VXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

