VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives $4.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jan 17th, 2020

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

