Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.30 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Binance and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $64.30 million and $2.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00691988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008278 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,149,082,359 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Graviex, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, YoBit, Huobi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.