Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.45. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.