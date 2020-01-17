Vertcoin Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bitsane and SouthXchange. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $524,343.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,904.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.01919504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.46 or 0.04326838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00686584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00773462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00105669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009972 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00665113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,041,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Coinroom, Poloniex, QBTC, SouthXchange, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Upbit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

