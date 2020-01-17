Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $5.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $260.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.53.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.
