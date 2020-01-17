Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 269,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

