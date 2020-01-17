Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after acquiring an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after acquiring an additional 301,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.71. The company had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average of $154.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $168.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.