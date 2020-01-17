Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 42,936 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

