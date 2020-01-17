Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,609 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,827 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,046,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,332,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. S&P Equity Research increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NXPI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,099. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

