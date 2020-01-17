Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,148. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $79.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

