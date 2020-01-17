Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,603 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $54.84. 163,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

