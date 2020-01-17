Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $298.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

