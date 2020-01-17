Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,774,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after buying an additional 528,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 387,948 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 253,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 864,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,582. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0511 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.