Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises approximately 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

NYSE RTN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.26. 40,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average is $200.54. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $158.56 and a 1 year high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.