Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 150,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 81,015 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 27,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,627. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0817 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

