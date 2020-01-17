Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.92.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.