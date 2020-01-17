Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.92.
Shares of V stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.