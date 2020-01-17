Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 92900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

