VisionX Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. VisionX has a total market cap of $197,022.00 and $12,729.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03290452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00202100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

