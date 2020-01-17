Visteon (NYSE:VC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

NYSE:VC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. 68,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. Visteon has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 107.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Visteon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.