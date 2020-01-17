Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 190 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOD. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

LON VOD traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 154.38 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 49,367,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

