Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 55,778 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $283,910.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,484,018.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $578,978.15.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $479,083.70.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,473.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $1,869,072.87.

Shares of NYSE PPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,736 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,871,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,468,000 after purchasing an additional 99,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,201,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 124,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.