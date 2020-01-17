VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $940.29

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $940.29 and traded as high as $1,040.00. VP shares last traded at $1,040.00, with a volume of 6,490 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VP. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $409.57 million and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 943.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 849.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 8.45 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. VP’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Neil A. Stothard acquired 600 shares of VP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,735.60).

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

