W. R. Grace & Co Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,788 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,847% compared to the average daily volume of 117 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,746,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 86.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.