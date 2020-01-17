Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.94. 831,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.