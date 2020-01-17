Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Decreased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 2.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.06% of Waters worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Waters by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waters by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Waters stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,653. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $198.08 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

