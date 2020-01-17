Waves Community Token Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $681,378.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.03310531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00203119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00132459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

