We Are One Seven LLC Has $895,000 Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.