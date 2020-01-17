We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Icon by 6,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528,992 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Icon by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after acquiring an additional 519,534 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.54. Icon Plc has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

