Webjet (ASX:WEB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.92

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $14.49. Webjet shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 707,328 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of A$12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

