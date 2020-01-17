Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,449 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

