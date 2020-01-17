Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 203.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after buying an additional 908,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 148,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $71.90 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 231.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115 in the last 90 days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

