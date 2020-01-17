Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.